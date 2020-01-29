A Mt. Morris Township man has been arrested, accused of possessing child porn.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of Juan Andres Hernandez, 20.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
He was arrested after MSP got a lead from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
Hernandez was charged with four counts of child sexually abusive activity, three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, one count of solicitation of a child for immoral purposes, and eight counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.