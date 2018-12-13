A Mt. Morris Township firefighter is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.
The 33-year-old Flint man is facing one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, Genesee County Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury said.
The victim was under 13-years-old, Potbury said.
The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Friday.
He faces up to life in prison if convicted.
