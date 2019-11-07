A Mt. Morris Township man was convicted of torturing his dog in connection to an incident from 2017.
A jury found 32-year-old James Antonio Roche guilty of animal torture and failing to adequately care for an animal.
The two charges stem from a Dec. 10, 2017 incident where a neighbor reported seeing an animal outside in freezing temperatures without shelter and barely able to walk.
Temperatures were in the mid-20s and it was snowing, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said, adding the animal had no apparent shelter and Roche was not around.
When police arrived, they noticed Roche's dog urinating uncontrollably with no food, water or shelter, the prosecutor's office said.
The dog was taken to Genesee County Animal Control where they discovered it had a deep laceration four inches long on the front of its neck and wounds completely around its neck.
The wounds were indicative of a double prong pinch collar that had been embedded and was recently removed, the prosecutor's office said.
The wound was infected and the dog had to have surgery. The veterinarian who testified said the collar had been on the animal for at least a month, the prosecutor's office said.
The dog had to be treated for five months before it recovered and was adopted out.
Before Roche was arrested, he told police he owned the dog "with the messed up neck" and demanded it back, the prosecutor's office said, adding Roche later made threatening posts on Facebook against animal control and the police.
“This was a horrific case of animal torture,” Prosecutor David Leyton said. “I cannot begin to comprehend how anyone could allow a puppy to suffer under such conditions."
Roche is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2020.
