A Mount Morris Township man has been convicted by a jury on three counts of criminal sexual conduct involving multiple assaults on a child victim over many years.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Ramon Curtis Pool, 26, was convicted of one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct for sexually assaulting a child from April 2015 to December 2017.
Pool had close access to the victim from a close friend of the family around the time the time the victim was nine according to trial testimony. The assaults started when the victim was under 13 years old and continued until they became more violent where the child feared for their life according to the Genesee County Prosecutors Office.
The victim told a friend what was happening, and the friend was able to help report the assaults to family members and they contacted police.
“The young victim suffered tremendous harm at the hands of this predator and now Ramon Pool is being held accountable for his actions,” Leyton said. “While we cannot undo what has already been done, hopefully this will be a positive step forward for the victim who showed great strength and courage through the entire process.”
Pool will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison when being sentenced on Aug. 25.
