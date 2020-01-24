A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was struck by two vehicles while trying to cross a road.
Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green said it happened on Pierson Road, west of Clio Road, at 7:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.
When officers arrived, they learned a 30-year-old woman from Hale was struck by two vehicles while trying to cross to the northside the road.
The woman suffered a fractured femur and was taken to a local hospital.
Chief Green said poor lighting conditions and the woman’s dark clothing appear to be a factor in the accident.
Both of the drivers are cooperating with the investigation.
