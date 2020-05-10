The City of Mount Pleasant has announced a public service number for city updates.
Residents can call (989) 779-5320 for the latest on city services and announcements.
The city has made adjustments to services in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those adjustments include event cancellations, curbside recycling changes and how public meetings are held.
You an also check the latest updates here.
