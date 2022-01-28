A driver from Mt. Pleasant was airlifted to a hospital after a crash in Otsego County.
It happened at 9:44 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 on southbound I-75 between mile markers 279 and 270, according to Michigan State Police. A semi-tractor-trailer hauling wood lost control and hit a guardrail before going in the ditch, police said.
The 61-year-old driver from Mt. Pleasant was flown to Munson in Traverse City. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
