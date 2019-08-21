Investigators are trying to determine what started a fire that severely damaged a mobile home in Mt. Pleasant.
On Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 3:11 a.m., crews were sent to the fire at 2668 Ivy Lane in the Crossing Mobile Home Park.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home.
The fire department said the occupants were home when the fire broke out, but were able to escape with no injuries.
The home sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage, the fire department said.
The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department was assisted by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Fire Department, Shepherd Tri-Township Fire Department, Deerfield Fire Department, and MMR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.