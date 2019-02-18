The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department is investigating after a garage caught fire causing four condominium units to evacuate.
On Feb. 17 at 5:58 a.m. the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department responded to a garage fire.
The garage is located at 1623 E. Gaylord St., according to the department.
Officials said that once crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage connected to a four-unit condo.
Occupants were home at the time, and all four units had to evacuate.
The fire was caused by a vehicle, officials said, and only one unit had light smoke damage.
Firefighters extinguished the fire with an aggressive interior attack and stopped the fire from extending to their home.
Officials said that the occupants will not be displaced, and that one unit will require cleaning.
No fire related injuries were reported on scene. Officials said that two occupants went to the hospital on their own for minor smoke inhalations.
Occupants were alerted by smoke detectors present in each resident.
The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department is currently investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
Damages are estimated at $75,000 according to officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.