A Mid-Michigan school district has taken additional steps to help catch drivers who pass their school buses illegally.
Mount Pleasant Public School’s wants to send drivers who ignore stop signs on school buses a message. They want drivers to know that when the red lights are flashing on the bus, drivers should stop.
Dee Kenny, director of transportation said, the community wants the children to be safe, which is why the district installed new camera systems on school buses. He said they will be able to detect when drivers illegally pass the stop sign.
“It shows the vehicle, it shows the license plate, it shows their rate of speed, it shows their time,” Kenny said.
According to Kenny, it also shows the exact time the bus came to a stop, further proving that the driver failed to stop while children were entering or exiting the bus. He said the information is then given to MSP for further action.
In two months, a camera was able to catch nine drivers ignoring the stop sign on one bus. That’s why officials said it’s important to make sure the device is available to all busses in the district.
“It’s all about safety for the children and all the community involved,” Kenny said.
To ensure that safety, a total of $52,000 is needed to install the device on all the buses in the district.
Kenny said he reached out to the Community Foundation, hoping to make it possible.
“We do have a donor who was willing to match up to half of the project cost, so someone is willing to give about $26,000 if we can come up with the other half to be able to purchase the camera’s,” Amanda Schafer which Community Foundation said.
The district is hoping to prevent the same tragedies that have happened in other communities, they said with these new cameras, they’ll be a step closer to doing that.
“We know there are a lot of distracted driving incidents and if we can save one child’s life, that’s what it’s all about,” Kenny said.
