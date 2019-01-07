Officials are looking for what caused a fire that heavily damaged a home and put residents out in the cold.
The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department was called to 1604 W. Michigan Street at around 7:08 p.m. on Jan. 5.
Firefighters said everyone was out of the home when crews arrived and no one was hurt.
The home had heavy interior damage, with some light structural damage, according to officials.
Almost everything inside was destroyed, and damages were estimated at more than $100,000.
