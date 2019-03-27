A Mid-Michigan Kroger has announced it is closing its doors.
The Mt. Pleasant Kroger store, located at 4080 E Blue Grass Road, will shut its doors on May 25.
The company said this is a financial move, and due to the distance from the next store, there are 81 employees that will lose their jobs.
In a statement, the company said, “We will be working closely with our Union team as well as the state and their workforce development group, to help find future employment opportunities.”
