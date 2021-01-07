A Mt. Pleasant man was arrested after a year-long embezzlement investigation.
In September 2019, a Mt. Pleasant business owner contacted Michigan State Police about possible embezzlement from his company over an unknown number of years.
Detectives asked a forensic accounting class and its professor at Central Michigan University to help in the investigation.
Investigators found more than $100,000 was stolen from over four years.
On Jan. 7, 49-year-old Gregory Lee Millis, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for the embezzlement.
Millis was arraigned on charges of embezzlement and using a computer to commit a crime.
He faces up to 64 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
