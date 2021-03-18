A 35-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was arrested for home invasion, among other charges, following an incident on March 17.
Michigan State Police troopers were sent to Timber Creek Apartments in Union Township for a breaking and entering. The suspect ran from police on foot, police said.
The suspect was placed under arrest after surrendering to police. Police said the suspect damaged the inside of the building.
The suspect was lodged at the Isabella County Jail for malicious destruction of property, home invasion and for having outstanding warrants. His arraignment is pending, according to police.
The arrest and investigation was done by the Central Michigan University Police Department, Isabella County Dispatch, Isabella County Sheriff’s Department, the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department and Mobile Medical Response.
