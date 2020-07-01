A man was captured following a foot chase in Clare County on June 30.
According to Michigan State Police, troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle near Eight Point Lake Road and Lake Station Ave. in Garfield Twp. After observing that a vehicle was traveling without a registration plate and with a cracked windshield.
They say the vehicle failed to stop and fled from troopers.
The troopers than patrolled the area to locate the vehicle.
Police say the suspect drove recklessly and at high rates of speed through the residential area near Crooked Lake Dr. and Woodland Dr.
Troopers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle in a wooded area as the driver was attempting to walk away from the vehicle. That’s when police say a foot chase took place before the driver returned to his vehicle and drove out of the wooded area and through the front yard of residences.
Troopers then tried to relocate the vehicle as the driver drove wrecklessly striking two individuals on a golf cart.
Troopers saw the vehicle attempting to hide between two residences on Woodland Dr. That’s when they were able to capture the suspect, a 23-year-old Mount Pleasant man, following another foot pursuit.
The suspect was a wanted fugitive out of Clare County for motor vehicle theft. He had had a suspended driver's license and stolen property in the vehicle.
Another individual with a warrant for the same Motor Vehicle Theft was also arrested by the Clare County Sheriff's Department near the scene.
The suspect was transported and treated in a hospital before being lodged in Clare County Jail where he awaits arraignment.
A trooper was also treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries sustained during the foot pursuit. He has since been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.