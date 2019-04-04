A man from Mt. Pleasant was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct after an investigation stemming from multiple complaints.
In March, authorities began their investigation into multiple criminal sexual conduct complaints involving multiple teenage female victims in Isabella County.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant post and officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department interviewed multiple people and executed a search warrant.
During their search, they identified the 18-year-old male suspect from Mt. Pleasant.
On April 4, troopers and officers searched a Mt. Pleasant residence and arrested the suspect.
He was lodged in the Isabella County Jail on third degree criminal sexual conduct and accosting a minor for immoral purposes.
Police are not identifying the suspect until he has been arraigned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.