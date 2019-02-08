A 34-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 7 to 37 months in prison for breaking and entering, larceny of over $1,000, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Kyle Lee Wilson pled guilty to his charges on Oct. 16, 2018.
U.S. Attorney Mattew Schneider said this sentence will run consecutive to his federal sentence of 45 months imposed on Nov. 29, 2018 for three counts of breaking and entering.
Wilson will also have two years of supervised release.
Police said the evidence shows that Wilson broke into a business on the Isabella Reservation and stole items worth $70,000, including a firearm, in July 2018.
