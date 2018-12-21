GENERIC: Handcuffs

A Mt. Pleasant man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a victim between 8-and-10-years-old.

John Maynard Jackson, 57, was sentenced to 121 months in prison for the acts that prosecutors said happened in or around May 8, 2012 to August 2014 on the Isabella Indian reservation.

Prosecutors said Jackson will also have five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Continuous News Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.