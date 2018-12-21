A Mt. Pleasant man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a victim between 8-and-10-years-old.
John Maynard Jackson, 57, was sentenced to 121 months in prison for the acts that prosecutors said happened in or around May 8, 2012 to August 2014 on the Isabella Indian reservation.
Prosecutors said Jackson will also have five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington.
