A 31-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to strangling his partner.
Bartlett Anthony Gibbs was sentenced to 42 months in prison for assault of an intimate or dating partner by strangulation or attempted strangulation.
U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington imposed two years of supervised release on him as well.
Evidence showed that Gibbs grabbed his partner by the neck and squeezed.
He also grabbed the victim by the neck from one room to another, according to the evidence.
This case was investigated by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal and Mt. Pleasant police departments.
