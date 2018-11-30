A Mt. Pleasant man was sentenced after multiple breaking and entering incidents were reported by businesses on the Isabella Reservation.
Kyle Lee Wilson, a 33-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for three counts of breaking and entering. He pleaded guilty on April 30.
Wilson will also face two years of supervised release.
The evidence shows that in Dec. 2017, Wilson broke into several businesses and stole $15,000 worth of items at each one.
On Aug. 8, Wilson was also indicted for breaking and entering a building with intent, larceny over $1,000, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm for an incident on July 29, while on bond and awaiting sentencing.
Those charges are still pending.
If Wilson is convicted, he faces up to 35 years in prison.
