Starting Monday, Sept. 20, Mount Pleasant Middle School students will begin virtual learning because of multiple positive COVID-19 cases involving both students and staff.
The plan is for students to return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 27. All middle school athletic and extracurricular activities including practices are canceled through Sept. 26.
Superintendent Jennifer Verleger made this statement in a letter to parents:
“The decision to move to virtual instruction is not an easy one. I understand the impact this type of decision has on our students and families. The health and safety of our students and staff must be a primary factor in our decisions making process. We will keep you updated with any new information as it comes out while meeting the requirements to honor everyone’s right to privacy.”
Parents are reacting to the news.
"Due to covid cases, I can see why. But in the same sense, just let our kids go to school," one parent said.
"I'm not very excited about it, but if that's what we have to do then that's what we have to do," another parent said.
Dawn Davis has a student with special needs at the school. She supports the decision.
"He's not able to keep his mask on. I asked about virtual. They didn't have anything at that time. So I just got a text yesterday that they're going to go virtual. So I was happy about having that option," Davis said.
But Crystal Schmierer said going virtual will make life tough for a lot of people.
"I think it's very difficult for, especially single parents with children in young age who work first shift. It's hard to maintain and make sure that their schooling is going right and work at the same time to provide for their family," Schmierer said.
Nearly all the parents TV5 spoke to, both for and against virtual learning, said they had concerns about their student's education.
"He struggled a little bit last year, but we got through it," one parent said.
"My daughter personally failed almost all of last year because she went virtual," another parent said.
"My daughter struggled with it last year and I know that she's going to struggle with it. So hopefully it's just this week and not any longer," another parent said.
