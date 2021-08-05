Parents are pushing back after the Mount Pleasant School Board voted to require children under the age of 12 to wear masks this upcoming school year even though the nation's top health experts say masking is essential to getting kids back in the classroom.
A group of parents filed recall language against three Mount Pleasant board members.
"Oh, it was a relief," Dawn Betha said.
Betha has her name on three newly approved petitions aimed at recalling three Mount Pleasant Public School Board members who voted in favor of requiring mask wearing for students up to age 12 this school year.
Betha is among those organizing the recalls against board president Amy Bond, Trustee Wiline Pangle and Secretary Courtney Stegman. Each will require just over 3210 valid signatures to force a vote and hey have 180-days to gather them.
"We've got people mobilized that are willing to work with us. And we're trying to find about forty people to collect a hundred signatures each. Because we want to collect about four thousand to make sure that we have enough," Betha said.
Bree Moeggenberg, who has an older student in the district, plans on signing the petitions right away.
"I just want to say I think all of the board members are great people. But unfortunately, they are not being representative and they're not protecting our kids and they're not giving parents choice," Moeggenberg said.
Moeggenberg said she runs a daycare and has heard from a lot of upset parents.
"Kids are not happy, they're not comfortable. They can't be kids. It's hard to breathe I mean they have mask breaks you now because they can't breathe," Moeggenberg said.
According to the language in the petitions, a Mount Pleasant Public Schools stakeholders survey sent on July 11, 2021, indicated 68% opposed a mask requirement. That is why Betha thinks the three school board members will be recalled in May if the issue makes it to voters.
"Obviously, they'll be people that will disagree with us we know that. But the majority of parents I believe are done with the masking of their children," Betha said.
Wiline Pangle sent this statement to TV5 about the petition:
“I respect the decision of the commission petition to move the petition forward. I stand by my position on masking children that do not have yet access to the vaccine, following guidance by the CDC, the AAP, and our local health department.”
(1) comment
And in November one of them parents will be standing outside a funeral home asking why the school board didn’t do more to protect their kid? It’s just empty space between peoples ears these days.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.