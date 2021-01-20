A man and a woman were arrested for possession of meth after a traffic stop in Mt. Pleasant.
An officer made a traffic stop on a silver Taurus on Burch Street, near S. Bradley Street, on Sunday, Jan. 17 about 2:30 p.m.
After the officer approached the vehicle, the officer confirmed the identity of the driver, a 31-year-old man from Lake, who was driving with a suspended license, according to Mt. Pleasant Police.
The officer also identified the front seat passenger, a 37-year-old woman from Mt. Pleasant, who had a warrant for her arrest for failing to appear for a sentencing on a felony charge.
Police said after a search of the vehicle, they found methamphetamine in the center console.
Mt. Pleasant Police also found a lockbox that contained a glass pipe with meth residue, a small bag of meth, and a tan powder that tested as fentanyl compound or meth.
The 37-year-old woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.
The 31-year-old man was arrested for possession of meth and driving without a license.
The two suspects were lodged at the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.
