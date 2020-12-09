Mt. Pleasant Police are hoping you’ll help them “cram a cruiser” with new, unwrapped toys to help Toys for Tots.
Toys can be dropped off in front of the Division of Public Safety building, located at 804 E. High St.
Donations can be made on Wednesday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.