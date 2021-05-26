A 67-year-old man is dead after a shooting incident in Mt. Pleasant.
At 10:25 p.m. on May 25, officers were sent to the west side of the city for the shooting.
When police arrived, they found a 67-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Mt. Pleasant Police said the man attempted suicide and was then assisted by his 36-year-old son.
While the investigation continues, police say this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public. No arrests were made, and the names of both men involved are not being released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.