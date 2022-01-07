The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of committing retail fraud at multiple Target stores.
Police say the suspect drives a four-door gray sedan. On Nov. 14, about 12:15 a.m., a credit card was stolen from a vehicle on E. Wisconsin Street.
The suspect tried to use the stolen credit card at the Mt. Pleasant Target. The suspect is believed to have committed retail fraud at the Midland and Mt. Pleasant Targets, according to police.
If anyone has information about the suspect, they can call 989-779-9111.
