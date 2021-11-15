The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for your help in the search for a missing man.
James Trudeau, a 29-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant, is described as 5’11” with long black hair. He was last seen in Mt. Pleasant Friday evening, Nov. 12.
Anyone with information on Trudeau’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111 or Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.
