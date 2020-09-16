The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect.
The female suspect stole more than $500 in merchandise from the Hobby Lobby located at 2121 S. Mission St. about 4:54 p.m. on Sept. 14, police said.
The suspect is a female in her 50s. She has dark hair with auburn tones. She was wearing a cheetah print shirt, drawstring khaki pants, and carrying a large black purse.
If you have any information, contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department's anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.
