The Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Department said it worked with Michigan State Police to ensure demonstrations were peaceful on Sunday afternoon, May 31.
Police said protesters walked from the Bluegrass Road and Mission Street intersection to downtown Mt. Pleasant.
When the group of about 200 people reached the downtown area, they laid down on Broadway Street and chanted George Flyod's final words, “I can’t breathe.”
Over the weekend, protests across Michigan and the country have called to hold police accountable after Flyod died under police custody about a week ago.
The public safety department reported no injuries or arrests related to the demonstration.
