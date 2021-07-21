Mount Pleasant Public Schools voted students under 12 years old will have to wear masks when returning to school this fall.
For students 12 years old and older, it is up to the opinion of the parents if they want their child to wear masks or not. The decision was made at the board of education meeting on Monday July 19.
