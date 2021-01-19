A Mt. Pleasant restaurant is among three businesses to have their liquor license suspended for COVID-19 restriction violations.
Corky's Beal City Tavern in Mt. Pleasant was issued an emergency suspension of its liquor license on January 14.
The Michigan Liquor Control Commission said an investigator found people being served inside the restaurant and both customers and employees weren't wearing masks.
Representatives from Corky's are scheduled for a hearing on Jan. 20 to determine if the suspension will continue or if any other fines and penalties will be imposed.
This brings the total number of violations in the state to 37 since September.
