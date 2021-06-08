Isaiah Gardenhire, the suspect accused in the homicide of a 13-year-old girl and the sexual assault of her mother in Isabella County, was partially arraigned after being disorderly during the arraignment and failing to cooperate on Tuesday.
“This is certainly a horrific tragedy and a completely senseless loss of life,” said David Barberi, Isabella County prosecutor.
After that incident, police said he was hiding in a nearby apartment complex for some time, struck a tenant living at the building, went into the apartment holding the male tenant and a female tenant hostage, while Gardenhire sexually assaulted the female.
He then stole the victims money and their car before getting arrested on Monday night. Gardenhire was arraigned on a 12-count complaint including homicide, open murder, and criminal sexual conduct.
“That arraignment as you may have seen did not go to completion,” Barberi said.
That is because Gardenhire was disorderly, interrupting the judge and even flipping off the camera. Tuesday Barberi revealed, Gardenhire has a history of being in trouble with the law.
“It does include violent offenses, weapons offenses and other crimes of that nature,” Barberi said.
He said Gardenhire was recently on bond for criminal sexual conduct in the second degree in another county.
“It’s my understanding that his bond was set at $7,500 with a ten percent cash surety, I believe he posted the $750 and was out on bond.
Barberi is unsure of what led to that decision, considering Gardenhire's criminal history. He said it's the byproduct of a softer approach to criminal justice
“This is the unfortunate consequence the unintended consequence of no cash bail and bail reform,” Barberi said.
Adding that had Gardenhire not been released on bond, a family wouldn't be grieving.
“Had he remained in custody frankly I don’t think this incident would’ve occurred,” Barberi said.
Gardenhire is being held on a $3 million bond. The arraignment is expected to wrap up Wednesday.
