A Mount Pleasant official is speaking out after making a controversial social media post.
The post depicted a blue lives matter flag partially peeled back to reveal a Nazi flag.
This post of the thin blue line flag peeled back to reveal the Nazi flag captioned “reading beneath the lines” was posted by Mount Pleasant Vice Mayor Amy Perschbacher.
“You see the Nazi flag and you kind of immediately think ‘well what’s this lady posting the Nazi flag for?’ Yeah. I agree. But the individuals that reached out and asked me, I told them. And many of them said ok I get that,” Perschbacher said.
Perschbacher said she didn’t mean for the post to target law enforcement or insinuate that they were Nazis. She meant it to target the rioters who stormed the capitol on Jan. 6.
“They killed a police officer. They killed an individual who is who they say they supported. They tazed another police officer three times and they suffered a heart attack from that,” Perschbacher said.
She said many of the rioters and their supporters hide behind the thin blue line and are hypocrites, hence her post. Supporters of what the thin blue line flag actually stands for would be outraged.
“I’ve had other people who’ve told me that obviously I’ve come up with an excuse. It’s not an excuse, it’s how I saw this. Individuals want me removed from the commission because of it. They’re upset about it. I want them to understand that wasn’t my intent. I have family who are law enforcement. That wasn’t my intent, I respect people. I’m sorry if they were offended, that was not my intentions here,” Perschbacher said.
Mayor William Joseph said Perschbacher’s post doesn’t reflect the views of Mount Pleasant.
