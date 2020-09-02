An 18-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman is behind bars after police say her and 14-year-old Maple Rapids juvenile vandalized buildings and broke into a liquor store in Union Twp.
Michigan State Police began the investigation into a malicious destruction of property on Aug. 31.
According to police, a local townhome complex was damaged with vulgar graffiti on cars and sides of buildings.
Troopers conducted an area search and found that a liquor store had been broken into. Troopers determined that the suspects had stolen approximately $3,500 worth of merchandise from the store.
A search warrant for a residence was obtained which led to the recovery of stolen merchandise, according to authorities.
The 18-year-old woman was lodged at the Isabella County Jail pending arraignment and the 14-year-old was turned over to their parents.
Both involved will appear in court at a later date.
