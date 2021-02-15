MTA announces new safety improvements for passengers

The Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) in Genesee County has announced two new systems to improve the safety of its passengers.
The transportation company implemented a self-loading wheelchair docking station called the Quantum Wheelchair Securement System. It provides independence to wheelchair users.
It is the first fully automatic rear-facing mobility securement system that provides autonomy with the push of a button, the MTA said.
“I don’t worry about tipping over in my chair or sudden stops with Quantum,” said Charlene Lizotte, passenger.
The company also added an ionization air filter system that safeguards air quality. The system can detect airborne contaminants including bacteria, viruses, odorous gases, and more.
“The MTA understands the importance of making every effort possible to ensure the highest level of cleanliness and sanitation to all while providing safety and independence for those who utilize wheelchairs as part of their travel. MTA will continue to enhance the riding experience for all,” MTA’s General Manager Ed Benning said.
