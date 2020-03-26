Mass Transportation Authority in Flint has shut down their Rides to Wellness program after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
MTA also said that two other employees are being tested for the virus and are awaiting their results.
As a result, all Rides to Wellness staff are in quarantine.
Other programs through the MTA including their fixed route and transit programs remain open.
MTA said they are deep cleaning their facilities.
