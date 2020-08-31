The Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) is offering riders free rides every Sunday until January 1, 2021.
MTA will also offer reduced rates until January 1, 2021.
According to MTA, veterans and their spouses can receive six free rides each month for health and wellness purposes.
MTA said it transports 10,000 people per week and about 5.2 million people annually.
MTA delivers food, water, and school lunches.
MTA is hiring for drivers. The company said it hired veterans, people with disabilities, and people with special needs. To fill out an application visit www.mtaflint.org.
