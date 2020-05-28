Beginning on June 3, the Mass Transportation Authority will resume its regional route services in Flint and Genesee County.
There will be some changes, including passengers boarding through the front door, and fares will be required. But the fares will be reduced to the following: Fixed route fares: $1, and transfers are free. Regional route fares $2. Your Ride fares will also be $2.
Monthly passes are being sold at discounted rates, and all discounted rates will remain in effect until Oct. 1, 2020.
All passengers must also wear a mask or scarf when boarding the vehicles.
Questions can be directed to the customer service department at 810-767-0100.
(0) comments
