Effective Thursday, April 2 all Mass Transportation Authority Fixed Route Bus Service will be suspended until at least May 4.
The announcement was made on March 31 as the number of COVID-19 cases across the State of Michigan continue to climb.
MTA said, “We apologize for the inconvenience this causes but, due to the expansion of COVID-19 we feel this action is necessary at this time.”
MTA’s Your Ride will continue to offer limited service for essential trips only. Those include work rides for employees who are deemed essential such as health care workers and grocery store employees; medical and pharmacy trips; and trips to the grocery store.
Fares for Your Ride trips will be $2.25 each way. If you are in need of a ride and fit the criteria, contact Your Ride at 810-767-5541.
