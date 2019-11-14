A family is asking for help rebuilding their lives after a devastating house fire.
"It's pretty stressful," said David Steffen.
Stress and much more is what Steffen and his family of eleven are dealing with after a fire took away their home on Tuesday afternoon in Beaverton.
The multigenerational household made up of grandparents, parents, kids and grandkids have had to take what's left of their belongings and live in separate residences until they can come back together.
"Right now, me and the wife are staying with some friends, my mom is staying with my aunt. My father in law is in a motel room and the other three are at my sisters," Steffen said.
The result has left the family apart, but not broken as they work through this difficult period.
"It's very hard on the kids,” he said. “They're used to having grandma there with them. Waking up with them, all the family there every day."
As for the home, which Steffen says has been in the family for nearly thirty years, they're trying their best to fix it up.
But in order to do so, he'll have to sell what's left of their farm and even then, he doesn't expect it to cover everything.
"I'm going to have to sell my animals, because I can't keep coming back and forth taking care of them,” he said. “So I've got to sell some cows, I’ve got to put a pig that I’ve got to haul to the butcher shop, and then I’ve already gotten rid of everything else."
During this difficult time, the family is asking for any help if possible. If you'd like to donate, a GoFundMe has been set up to help
