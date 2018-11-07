A multi-million dollar development is underway in downtown Flint.
A brand-new Hilton hotel is coming to Flint, but several buildings have to come down before work can begin.
“Better forward than backwards,” said Dan Bennet, Flint resident.
Out with the old and in with the new is the concept on the minds of many watching blighted buildings on Kearsley Street in Flint get torn down.
The project includes the renovation of the vacant Genesee Bank building on Saginaw Street.
Bennet works right next door.
“It’s gonna be nice. They weren’t doing anything with the building. It’s been sitting there I don’t even know how long,” Bennet said.
The building has sat vacant for 20 years, but now there’s plans to breathe new life into those walls.
Residents like Ian Smith are eager.
“It looks kinda weird seeing everything down, but I can’t wait to see what they’re coming up with,” Smith said.
The wait is over because plans are moving forward for the new Hilton Buckham Square Hotel. The state approved an equity investment of up to $7.9 million. The whole renovation project will cost more than $39 million, a sum of such great magnitude that it requires outsourced investments.
The demolitions on Kearsley are to make room for what the developer is calling “Buckham Square,” a green space for food trucks to operate.
The developer said once the bank building is renovated, it will become an 11-story hotel with a banquet center, a restaurant and a rooftop deck.
While some residents are excited, others are not so sure about the project.
“Hopefully it will bring some more people into Flint, but I think that we have a lot of hotels here already. I think it might be a bit much,” said Tamara Wilson, resident.
The project will add 70 jobs. There is no word on when it will be done.
