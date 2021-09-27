Developers intend on bringing new business to Old Town Saginaw, as well as repurpose buildings in the historic district.
Alex Deparry is overseeing a multi-million-dollar renovation project. TV5 met with Deparry at the Jake's building located at the corner of Hamilton and Court street.
"It feels very great. We've been very active in old town,” Deparry said.
Deparry said the second and third floors will be completely renovated. That's where nine more condos are being built. There will also be two retail spaces on the first floor along with a heated parking garage. Deparry says the condos will go from anywhere between two hundred to six hundred thousand dollars.
"Purchasers will have options of you know flooring, cabinets, paint, tile, basically to customize their units,” Deparry said.
Jake's Old City Grill will also be expanding as a result of this project.
"Well, it's something that we looked to do a long time ago. We're happy that now we can do it,” said Paul Barrera, the co-owner.
The restaurant will have new banquet and meeting facilities on the first floor. He thinks Hall Commercial Properties, the owners of the building, have their pulse on the heartbeat of this community.
"Well, they've got a great vision. They've got some great designs. And it's going to be a great opportunity for people who live here in old town,” Barrera said.
Deparry expects work on the project to be completed by the summer, early-fall of 2022. He said he's honored to help old town move into a new chapter of its existence.
"The old town community is very active. They have good business owners here. And it's good to be working in old town,” Deparry said.
