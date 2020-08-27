A multimillion-dollar campaign will hit billboards, TVs, radio stations, and social in the hopes of to keeping Michiganders healthy and working.
The Rona campaign is part of an initiative led by a coalition of Michigan business and health policy leaders concerned about keeping residents safe.
It will feature a character representing the coronavirus, called Rona, stalks Michiganders where they live, work, and play.
The campaign is targeted especially toward young adults who may not realize they are infected, possibly infecting friends and loved ones before feeling the symptoms of the virus.
“We’re all tired of this pandemic, but we need to realize that the coronavirus is real and really dangerous – and is still damaging our health and well-being and our economy,” said Gerry Anderson, executive chairman of DTE Energy and a leader of the coalition. “Rona, like the virus itself, is dangerous and unpredictable, stalking every one of us, our loved ones and our friends. This campaign will drive home the message that we all need to hang in there and be vigilant.
“To beat COVID-19, we must combat Rona’s allies: fatigue and skepticism. This is a creative and bold attempt to cut through the noise and connect with Michiganders who are tired of being lectured.”
With help from public health experts, the Rona character was tested across different age, gender, racial, and geographic groups.
The character is mischievous and malevolent in infecting and hurting people who let down their guard.
This campaign is supported by Michigan’s largest employers, including DTE Energy Foundation, General Motors, Lear, Meijer, UAW Michigan, Consumers Energy Foundation, Quicken Loans Community Fund, Wolverine Worldwide, Dow, TCF Bank, Beaumont Health, Henry Ford Health System, Steelcase, Spectrum Health, Herman Miller, Barton Malow, and Oakland University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.