Multiple accidents are being reported across the area as Mid-Michigan is getting hit with another round of snow.
Genesee County 911 is reporting several vehicle accidents on the snowy roadways.
The westbound I-69 ramp to southbound I-475 in Genesee County is closed due to a crash.
Midland County 911 is asking drivers to take their time on the roads.
There is also a growing list of school closings this morning. See if yours is on the list by clicking here.
Snow should persist through the morning and taper off as we head into the afternoon.
For the full First Warn 5 Forecast, click here.
