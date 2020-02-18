Rain and snow are making for a difficult morning commute for many Mid-Michigan drivers.
Genesee County 911 is reporting several accidents.
There are also several closings and delays in the area this morning. To see our full list, click here.
Drivers can expect scattered rain and snow for the next couple of hours until about 9 a.m. For the full First Warn 5 Forecast, click here.
