Multiple police agencies assisted the Arenac County Sheriff's Department in solving their recent string of larcenies and breaking and enterings.
Over the weekend, deputies from the sheriff's office, Michigan State Police, Au Gres Police, and tribal police handled close to 30 larcenies from vehicles and homes, the sheriff's office said.
As police were processing the scenes, several calls for a domestic violence incident in progress were received by Central Dispatch. The callers provider a description of the suspect's vehicle and clothing.
A vehicle matching the description of the suspect's was pulled over in Bay County, the sheriff's office said.
A subsequent investigation by sheriff deputies led to the location of several stolen handguns and property from the Au Gres larcenies, the sheriff's office said.
A female victim told police the suspect held a gun to her head during the domestic incident and he struck her multiple times.
Lance Matthew Lenker, 24, of Fostoria, was arrested. He has since been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felony, and felony firearm.
Lenker will face additional charges for the larcenies and breaking and enterings, the sheriff's office said.
If you have any information related to this case, call Deputy Ochab at the sheriff's office or Trooper Bobby Lee at the MSP West Branch post.
