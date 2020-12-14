Multiple agencies are looking for a dog that was seen in Genesee County with a bucket stuck on its head.
The Genesee County Animal Control, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers are all working together to track the dog.
On Dec. 14, a volunteer donated his time and a flying drone to help find the dog. So far, there haven’t been any sightings of the dog.
"But that doesn't mean we are giving up," animal control said.
Police and animal control have said the dog will need medical attention right away.
If a resident sees the dog, they should not approach it. Instead, they should call animal control.
