The Flint Police Department arrested multiple people in connection to the 12-overnight shootings on Sunday, July 26.
According to police, 12 people were injured during the shootings. 10 people are in good condition, one is in serious condition, and the other is in critical condition.
Police said six of the 12 victims were shot at Hallwood Plaza located on Clio Rd. at a pop-up party during a video shoot. They do not believe the other six shootings are connected.
Police said they contacted several individuals associated with the event telling them that they could not shoot their music video on public property and gatherings of 100 or more people are illegal. Police encouraged them to cancel the event.
Police said that prepared for the event by dispatching more than 250 percent of the normal operations for the night. MSP troopers were also out to patrol with police.
According to police, troopers were there to stop the party when the number of guests went over the maximum. They said that as troopers went to stop the gathering, a fight broke out in the crowd. Police were able to secure the area.
According to police, multiple firearms were recovered at the scene.
The victims associated with the Hallwood Plaza shooting are in good condition.
The investigation into the shootings is ongoing. Police expect to arrest more people in the days ahead.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley released the following statement regarding the shooting at Hallwood Plaza:
"First, I want to give my thanks and praise to the men and women of the Flint Police Department as well as the Michigan State Police who assisted us.
The city became aware of this event weeks ahead of time and had proactively worked to try to stop the event. In fact, the event was shut down once. Unfortunately, these irresponsible individuals chose to move it to another location despite police warnings.
Thank God, police were there and already on the scene trying to break up the party when the shooting started. It is unconscionable for anyone to organize or attend an event of this magnitude. This event was grossly irresponsible even before it turned violent. There remains a silent killer among us with COVID-19. Let me be clear: The City of Flint has not and will not tolerate irresponsible gatherings of people nor should the residents of flint. We have a responsibility to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19. Those who knowingly break the law and bring lawlessness into our community will face consequences.
We remain at an intersection of crisis and I ask all residents of Flint to be our partners in stopping the spread of this deadly virus and for ending the senseless violence on our streets. Please also join my family and I in praying for all of the victims in the city and in the county."
