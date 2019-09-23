A violent weekend in Flint led to multiple arrests.
Three people were killed in one shooting and one person was injured in another.
The triple homicide happened Friday night along Illinois Street in Flint.
Another person was shot on Leith Street on Sunday.
Police say between the two shootings there are four suspects in custody.
At a press conference on Sept. 23, Flint Police would not give the names of the suspects or the victims or their ages, but they are believed to be young adults.
Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson is urging the community to stop the violence.
“They could’ve resolved this in different ways rather than taking the lives they took. I would just like to say the city of Flint, especially our young people, that this has got to stop. You’re committing these crimes but you’re not going to get away with them. You’re going to get caught. Then your life is gone also. And then your family members are going to suffer because they don’t wanna see you go to prison. And the people’s lives that you took, mothers and fathers and sisters and brothers, it’s not only the people that you hurt, you’re hurting everybody,” Johnson said.
It is unclear if the two shootings are related as police continue to investigate.
