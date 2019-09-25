Multiple Bay County schools are in secure mode after the Bay City Department of Public Safety said a man made a statement about wanting to shoot up a school Tuesday night.
Bangor Township Schools said its buildings are in secure mode.
It was previously reported that Bay City Central High School was in secure mode but Superintendent Steve Bigelow clarified their schools never went into secure mode.
The Bangor Township school district said there is no need for parents to pick up their children.
Superintendent Matt Schmidt of Bangor Township Schools said during a secure mode, the day continues as normal but movement is more limited to students and visitors inside of buildings.
On Tuesday night, the Bay City Department of Public Safety said a witness told officers they saw a man wearing a trench coat who made a statement about wanting to shoot up a school in the south end.
READ MORE: Witness: Man said he wanted to shoot up school
Officers searched the area but could not find a matching description.
Cunningham said at this time he does not believe the threat is credible, but deputies are still on alert and taking the incident seriously.
"We have been working closely with the State Police and the Sheriff to investigate these threats and doing everything we can to make sure that your child is safe," Bangor Township Schools wrote in a Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.